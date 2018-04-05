Birchcliff Energy (BIR) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.61.

TSE:BIR traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.88. 2,324,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,719. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$8.17.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 112.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of C$166.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.40 million.

In other news, insider David Humphreys bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,640.00. Insiders purchased 32,950 shares of company stock worth $146,482 over the last quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, production and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Its operations are concentrated within core area, the Peace River Arch, which is centered over 90 kilometers northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta, adjacent to the Alberta/British Columbia border.

