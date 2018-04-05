BitBar Hits Market Capitalization of $546,401.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 43% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. BitBar has a total market cap of $546,401.00 and $3,718.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.82 or 0.00219229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001992 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001623 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,318.50 or 3.15342000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000209 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003860 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 36,867 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

