Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $1.59 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00023562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Poloniex, BitMEX and Coinone. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $28.44 million and approximately $12,131.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 177.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00693840 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00185095 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035201 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042227 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,932,838 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Coinsquare, BTC Markets, BitGrail, xBTCe, LakeBTC, AidosMarket, OkCoin Intl., BL3P, TOPBTC, Mercado Bitcoin, Zaif, DSX, OKEx, bitFlyer, CoolCoin, CoinsBank, WEX, BTCC, GDAX, Bitbank, Coinrail, ACX, BTCTurk, Fisco, BTCBOX, Quoine, Huobi, Bitstamp, BitBay, HitBTC, Negocie Coins, Tidex, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, Mr. Exchange, EXX, Luno, Kucoin, Poloniex, Lbank, RightBTC, Coinbene, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Coinfloor, Independent Reserve, Paribu, Korbit, Bit-Z, Coinnest, AEX, Coinone, Bitso, Cryptopia, BitMarket, BtcTrade.im, Binance, CEX.IO, Bibox, YoBit, Bittrex, Gemini, Bitonic, Upbit, BitMEX, GetBTC, Exmo, QuadrigaCX, itBit, Bitcoin Indonesia, Foxbit, OEX, Bitfinex, Gate.io and Liqui. It is not currently possible to buy Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

