Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Tops $297.95 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $297.95 million and $3.29 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00029093 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, EXX, Kucoin and Coinnest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00051691 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012597 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00074202 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00022091 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031490 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00454645 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 155,938,500 coins and its circulating supply is 152,938,500 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Kucoin, CoinBene, Exrates, Coinnest, Gate.io, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, OEX, OKEx, EXX, Bit-Z, YoBit, C-CEX and AEX. It is not currently possible to buy Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.