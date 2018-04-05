Bitcoin Plus Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $30.31 or 0.00450284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Trade By Trade. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $197,741.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00051537 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00029193 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012138 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00073903 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00022097 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030722 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 108,056 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 10% annnualised interest rate.”

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade. It is not possible to purchase Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

