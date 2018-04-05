Bitcoin Silver (BTCS) Price Reaches $0.0048

Bitcoin Silver (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Bitcoin Silver token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Silver has traded flat against the dollar. Bitcoin Silver has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Silver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Silver Token Profile

BTCS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Silver’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Silver’s official website is bitcoinsilver.io. Bitcoin Silver’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin.

Bitcoin Silver Token Trading

Bitcoin Silver can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy Bitcoin Silver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Silver must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Silver using one of the exchanges listed above.

