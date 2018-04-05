BitcoinX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $254,035.00 (BCX)

BitcoinX (CURRENCY:BCX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, BitcoinX has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, Huobi and OKEx. BitcoinX has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $254,035.00 worth of BitcoinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinX alerts:

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.72 or 0.03879580 BTC.

BitcoinX [Futures] (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XDE II (XDE2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00158000 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinX Coin Profile

BitcoinX (CRYPTO:BCX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. BitcoinX’s total supply is 167,361,683,927 coins. BitcoinX’s official Twitter account is @bcx_team. BitcoinX’s official website is bcx.org. The Reddit community for BitcoinX is /r/BCXofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinX Coin Trading

BitcoinX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im and OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase BitcoinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.