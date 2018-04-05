bitJob (STU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $905,254.00

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One bitJob token can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay and Qryptos. In the last week, bitJob has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. bitJob has a market cap of $905,254.00 and $74,129.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitJob alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002900 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00692739 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00184681 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035280 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00040002 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About bitJob

bitJob’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,043,991 tokens. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob.

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, YoBit, IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for bitJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bitJob and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.