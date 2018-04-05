bitJob Reaches Market Capitalization of $896,237.00 (CRYPTO:STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, bitJob has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitJob has a total market cap of $896,237.00 and approximately $74,314.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitJob token can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Radar Relay and Qryptos.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00696143 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00185424 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitJob Profile

bitJob was first traded on September 12th, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,043,991 tokens. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob.

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Qryptos and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

