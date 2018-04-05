Bitpark Coin Price Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (BPC)

Bitpark Coin (CURRENCY:BPC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. Bitpark Coin has a market capitalization of $659,008.00 and $7.00 worth of Bitpark Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitpark Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitpark Coin has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00687074 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00183982 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035113 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039335 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bitpark Coin Profile

Bitpark Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Bitpark Coin’s official Twitter account is @BITPARK_. Bitpark Coin’s official website is bitpark.net.

Bitpark Coin Token Trading

Bitpark Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Bitpark Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitpark Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitpark Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

