BitQuark (BTQ) Price Hits $0.0119 on Exchanges

BitQuark (CURRENCY:BTQ) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, BitQuark has traded up 62.8% against the US dollar. One BitQuark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. BitQuark has a total market cap of $117,366.00 and approximately $141.00 worth of BitQuark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitQuark Coin Profile

BitQuark (BTQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2014. BitQuark’s total supply is 9,823,068 coins. BitQuark’s official Twitter account is @BitQuarkCoin. The official website for BitQuark is www.bitquark.info.

BitQuark Coin Trading

BitQuark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy BitQuark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitQuark must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitQuark using one of the exchanges listed above.

