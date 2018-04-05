bitqy Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:BQ)

bitqy (CURRENCY:BQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One bitqy token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and C-CEX. bitqy has a market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $482.00 worth of bitqy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitqy has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00692264 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00184923 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035132 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041277 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitqy Token Profile

bitqy was first traded on August 26th, 2017. bitqy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,112,981,275 tokens. bitqy’s official Twitter account is @bitqyOfficial. bitqy’s official website is bitqy.org.

bitqy Token Trading

bitqy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase bitqy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitqy must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitqy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

