Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Reaches $548,135.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $548,135.00 and $1,173.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0878 or 0.00001300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00692798 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00182894 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035017 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00040898 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio’s total supply is 11,243,431 coins and its circulating supply is 6,243,427 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.