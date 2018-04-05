BitSerial One Day Trading Volume Reaches $80.00 (CRYPTO:BTE)

BitSerial (CURRENCY:BTE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One BitSerial token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitSerial has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. BitSerial has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $80.00 worth of BitSerial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030476 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded up 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BitSerial Token Profile

BitSerial is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. BitSerial’s total supply is 28,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitSerial is bitserial.io. BitSerial’s official Twitter account is @bitserialnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitSerial

BitSerial can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy BitSerial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSerial must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSerial using one of the exchanges listed above.

