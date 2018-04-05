BitWhite (BTW) Reaches Market Cap of $1.83 Million

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000744 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, BitFlip and Iquant. In the last week, BitWhite has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. BitWhite has a market cap of $1.83 million and $21,291.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00090372 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031136 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001244 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW).

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, BitFlip and Iquant. It is not possible to buy BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.