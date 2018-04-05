Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.27

Press coverage about Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) has trended positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Black Knight earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.9905478864194 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 1,614,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,924. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7,101.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.08 million. analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, Director H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $278,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

