Raymond James Financial Reiterates Market Perform Rating for BlackBerry (BB)

Raymond James Financial reissued their market perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James Financial currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BB. Macquarie boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC upped their target price on BlackBerry from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr cut BlackBerry from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BlackBerry from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 3,643,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,789. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,603.50, a PE ratio of 206.50 and a beta of 1.11.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.88 million. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 43.46%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools.

