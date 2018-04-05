Paloma Partners Management Co Has $729,000 Position in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Blackhawk Network were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Blackhawk Network in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Blackhawk Network by 33.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Blackhawk Network by 23.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Blackhawk Network in the third quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Blackhawk Network by 170.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Blackhawk Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackhawk Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Blackhawk Network from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Shares of HAWK stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2,531.91, a P/E ratio of -16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.70 million. Blackhawk Network had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. equities research analysts forecast that Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackhawk Network Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

