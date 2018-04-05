Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price

News articles about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 45.8745264046812 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BLK traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $537.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,875. The stock has a market cap of $84,976.43, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $375.52 and a 1 year high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 28.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up from $520.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.15.

In other news, Director Deryck C. Maughan acquired 3,861 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $573.44 per share, with a total value of $2,214,051.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $240,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,961 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,444. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

