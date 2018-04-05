BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,255,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.21% of 8X8 worth $158,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in 8X8 by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in 8X8 by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in 8X8 by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 8X8 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $18.85 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $183,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan R. Martin sold 100,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $1,786,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,001,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,300 shares of company stock worth $2,116,970. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

