Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.09% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $161,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:ABG opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,331.13, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George Karolis sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $219,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig T. Monaghan sold 28,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,963,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/blackrock-inc-boosts-position-in-asbury-automotive-group-inc-abg-updated-updated.html.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.