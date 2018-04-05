Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,015,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 502,933 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.55% of Cutera worth $91,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cutera by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 380.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 55.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 533.0% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 64,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $51.55 on Thursday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $677.79, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Cutera had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cutera in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

