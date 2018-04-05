BlackRock Inc. Has $98.84 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.56% of Herc worth $98,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,811.87, a PE ratio of -202.66 and a beta of 2.35. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). Herc had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Herc in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

