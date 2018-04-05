BlackRock Inc. Has $154.05 Million Stake in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,032,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 147,440 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.95% of Natus Medical worth $154,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 4,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BABY opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Natus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,092.64, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. William Blair lowered Natus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $39.00 price objective on Natus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

