BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.37% of Douglas Dynamics worth $54,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,367,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,946,000 after acquiring an additional 145,465 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 295,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.72, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $137.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 11.66%. equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum set a $50.00 price objective on Douglas Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In other news, insider Andrew Dejana sold 741 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $32,226.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Mccormick sold 15,000 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,821.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,138 shares of company stock worth $1,824,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/blackrock-inc-grows-position-in-douglas-dynamics-plow.html.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.