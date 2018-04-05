BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,902,830 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.92% of Brookline Bancorp worth $155,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 58.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 38,745 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James M. Cosman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $784,850 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1,221.55, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.90. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

