BlackRock Inc. Has $55.37 Million Stake in Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.21% of Hibbett Sports worth $55,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $460.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.37 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Bank of America cut their target price on Hibbett Sports from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $29.00 target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

In other Hibbett Sports news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,314. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories.

