Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,024,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 100,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.74% of Rudolph Technologies worth $96,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rudolph Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTEC. Sidoti upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, insider Steven R. Roth sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $468,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,638.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven D. Gardner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $151,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,102 shares in the company, valued at $935,341.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTEC opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $896.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Rudolph Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/blackrock-inc-has-96-18-million-position-in-rudolph-technologies-inc-rtec-updated.html.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.