BlackRock Inc. Buys 85,790 Shares of AZZ Incorporated (NYSE:AZZ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ Incorporated (NYSE:AZZ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.48% of AZZ worth $165,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AZZ by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,985,000 after purchasing an additional 211,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AZZ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,022,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AZZ by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. AZZ Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1,111.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications.

