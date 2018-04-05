Blitzcash Price Tops $0.53 (CRYPTO:BLITZ)

Blitzcash (CURRENCY:BLITZ) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Blitzcash has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Blitzcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00007726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blitzcash has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $9,671.00 worth of Blitzcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blitzcash alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033037 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012041 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00074132 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00022347 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00031295 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blitzcash Coin Profile

Blitzcash (CRYPTO:BLITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2014. Blitzcash’s total supply is 4,138,608 coins. The official website for Blitzcash is blitz.cash. Blitzcash’s official Twitter account is @bitalize.

Buying and Selling Blitzcash

Blitzcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Blitzcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blitzcash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blitzcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Blitzcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blitzcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.