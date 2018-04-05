BlockCAT Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:CAT)

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, BlockCAT has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockCAT token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00008697 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, ForkDelta, IDEX and Radar Relay. BlockCAT has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $5,137.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00693777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00183078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BlockCAT was first traded on July 15th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. The official website for BlockCAT is blockcat.io. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockCAT is medium.com/blockcat. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlockCAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, ForkDelta, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is not presently possible to buy BlockCAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCAT must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockCAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

