Blockchain Index (BLX) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Blockchain Index (CURRENCY:BLX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Blockchain Index has traded flat against the US dollar. Blockchain Index has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Blockchain Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Index token can now be bought for $4.21 or 0.00048744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00693777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00183078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Blockchain Index Token Profile

Blockchain Index was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Blockchain Index’s total supply is 440,352 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockchain Index is /r/ICONOMI. Blockchain Index’s official website is www.iconomi.net/dashboard/#/INDEX.

Blockchain Index Token Trading

Blockchain Index can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Blockchain Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Index must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

