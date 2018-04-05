Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $24.90

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 433445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2,274.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 133.73% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Bloomin’ Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 195,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $4,687,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Peter Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,870. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 162,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

