Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY) Price Target Raised to GBX 215 at Investec

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Investec from GBX 210 ($2.95) to GBX 215 ($3.02) in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

LON BMY traded up GBX 13 ($0.18) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 184 ($2.58). 56,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,153. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 192 ($2.70).

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

