Blucora (BCOR) Stake Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 192.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,460 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.11% of Blucora worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $8,486,000. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 516,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 79,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Blucora by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCOR. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blucora in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. William Blair began coverage on Blucora in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.23 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blucora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other news, CMO Mathieu Frederic Stevenson sold 33,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $806,735.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Clendening sold 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $715,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,041,867.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,842. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Blucora has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $1,139.73, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Blucora had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

