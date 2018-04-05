BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,100 ePlus (PLUS)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ePlus by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in ePlus by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 247,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after buying an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

PLUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

PLUS opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,053.82, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.15. ePlus has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $342.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.01%. equities analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $37,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $241,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,568 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,473 shares of company stock worth $1,631,772. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,100 ePlus (PLUS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-invests-233000-in-eplus-plus-updated-updated.html.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.