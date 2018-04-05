BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Senseonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 27,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $89,170.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

SENS opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 406.72% and a negative net margin of 828.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 866.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. The Company operates through glucose monitoring systems segment. It offers a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, Eversense, which is designed an implantable CGM system designed to continually measure glucose levels in people with diabetes.

