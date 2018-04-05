BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Bank Of Princeton (BPRN)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Bank Of Princeton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the third quarter worth about $14,555,000. FSI Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 298,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 98,326 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPRN stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.46 and a P/E ratio of 17.51. Bank Of Princeton has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Bank Of Princeton Profile

The Bank Of Princeton, headquartered in New Jersey, the United States, operates as a bank.

