Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Shares Sold by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,791 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

ABG stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,331.13, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.23. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $76.40.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George Karolis sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $219,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig T. Monaghan sold 28,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,963,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,825 shares of company stock worth $3,488,688. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

