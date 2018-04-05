BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $205,000 in DST Systems, Inc. (DST) Stock

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DST Systems by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DST Systems during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in DST Systems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in DST Systems by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in DST Systems during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DST stock opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,952.68, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. DST Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. DST Systems had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.35%. DST Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that DST Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of DST Systems in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DST Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded DST Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $451,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $3,794,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,556.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,734. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

