Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) versus Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGSVY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ: BKEP) and Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blueknight Energy Partners and Petroleum Geo-Services ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners 7.47% -6.56% 4.56% Petroleum Geo-Services ASA -64.03% -30.44% -13.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blueknight Energy Partners and Petroleum Geo-Services ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners $181.94 million 1.02 $20.04 million ($0.09) -51.11 Petroleum Geo-Services ASA $764.30 million 1.31 -$293.90 million ($0.23) -12.83

Blueknight Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petroleum Geo-Services ASA. Blueknight Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blueknight Energy Partners and Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 Petroleum Geo-Services ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blueknight Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.17%. Given Blueknight Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blueknight Energy Partners is more favorable than Petroleum Geo-Services ASA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Blueknight Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Blueknight Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Blueknight Energy Partners has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blueknight Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA does not pay a dividend. Blueknight Energy Partners pays out -644.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Blueknight Energy Partners beats Petroleum Geo-Services ASA on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership company. The Company manages its operations through four segments: asphalt terminaling services, crude oil terminaling and storage services, crude oil pipeline services, and crude oil trucking and producer field services. Asphalt terminaling services segment operations generally consist of fee based activities associated with providing storage, terminaling and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil. Crude oil terminaling and storage segment operations generally consist of fee based activities associated with providing storage, terminaling, and throughput services for crude oil. Crude oil pipeline services segment operations generally consist of fee-based activity associated with transporting crude oil products on pipelines. Crude oil trucking and producer field services segment operations generally consist of fee-based activity associated with transporting crude oil products on trucks.

About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGS) is a marine geophysical company. The Company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation and field evaluation. Its segments are Marine Contract and MultiClient. The service lines within the Marine segment include Marine Contract, MultiClient pre-funding, MultiClient late sales, Imaging and Other. The Company’s business areas include Marine Contract, MultiClient, Operations, and Imaging and Engineering (I&E). Marine Contract delivers exclusive seismic surveys to oil and gas exploration and production companies. MultiClient initiates and manages projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data licensed from its data library of seismic surveys. Operations supports both Marine Contract and MultiClient with seismic vessels capacity, related equipment and crew. I&E images seismic data acquired for PGS’ MultiClient library and as a contract service to external customers.

