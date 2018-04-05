Bluzelle Hits Market Capitalization of $43.94 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $43.94 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Binance and Huobi. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00691948 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00181997 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035032 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042154 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,000,000 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Huobi and IDEX. It is not possible to buy Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.