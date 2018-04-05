National Health Investors (NHI) PT Set at $70.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) in a research note published on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $79.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on National Health Investors and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 target price on National Health Investors and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an underweight rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE:NHI opened at $67.88 on Monday. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $2,774.35, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

In related news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.47 per share, for a total transaction of $130,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,672.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Spaid bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,475.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,066.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,812 shares of company stock worth $183,910. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 13.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,557,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in National Health Investors by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in National Health Investors by 57.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,514,000 after buying an additional 144,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

