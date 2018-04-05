BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Teck Resources (TECK.B) a C$44.00 Price Target

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) has been given a C$44.00 price objective by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK.B. Scotiabank set a C$43.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “focus stock” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.71.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$35.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.27 and a twelve month high of C$38.66.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

