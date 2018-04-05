Celanese (CE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $131.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.40.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13,341.30, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher W. Jensen sold 3,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,533 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after acquiring an additional 49,552 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/bmo-capital-markets-initiates-coverage-on-celanese-ce-updated.html.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.