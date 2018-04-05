The Clorox (CLX) Given a $147.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) has been given a $147.00 price target by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (down from $139.00) on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.40 to $127.81 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on The Clorox from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

CLX stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.10. 100,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $150.40. The firm has a market cap of $16,607.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.35.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 126.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 63.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,269,000 after buying an additional 161,555 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

