Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for BMW (ETR:BMW)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BMW (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Monday, March 26th.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($95.06) price objective on BMW and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on BMW and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas set a €110.00 ($135.80) price target on BMW and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($117.28) price target on BMW and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($100.00) price target on BMW and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €96.29 ($118.88).

Get BMW alerts:

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €87.41 ($107.91) on Monday. BMW has a 12 month low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a 12 month high of €97.04 ($119.80).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/bmw-bmw-earns-buy-rating-from-deutsche-bank-updated.html.

About BMW

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

Receive News & Ratings for BMW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.