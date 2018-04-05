Bodycote (BOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a neutral rating and a GBX 900 ($12.63) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 965 ($13.55) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.98) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($14.32) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.44) target price (up from GBX 980 ($13.76)) on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.44) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 993.46 ($13.95).

LON BOY traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.33) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 918.50 ($12.89). The stock had a trading volume of 339,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The company has a market cap of $1,780.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,864.58. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 728.50 ($10.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,043 ($14.64).

Bodycote (LON:BOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 49.20 ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 47.20 ($0.66) by GBX 2 ($0.03). The company had revenue of £690.20 million during the quarter. Bodycote had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%.

In related news, insider Anne Quinn acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 932 ($13.08) per share, with a total value of £83,880 ($117,742.84).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six operating segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.

