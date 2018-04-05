Boeing (BA) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.00

News stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the aircraft producer an impact score of 46.2232108678532 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded up $8.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,216,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $194,684.36, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74. Boeing has a one year low of $175.47 and a one year high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $373.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Vetr cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.99.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/boeing-ba-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-00.html.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.