Boeing (BA) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $388.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BA. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $373.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Vetr downgraded Boeing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $386.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $365.99.

Shares of BA stock traded up $8.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.42. 2,594,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,141,926. The company has a market cap of $194,684.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Boeing has a 1 year low of $175.47 and a 1 year high of $371.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 31.0% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

